Racist Horror Tropes Are the First to Die in the Slasher Comedy ‘The Blackening’

In a breezy 90 minutes, the crew’s dynamic is clearly established and challenged as grudges are resurfaced, crossbows get flung, and bodies start dropping. The delight is derived from the highly specific comedic details, which consistently manage to take well-worn observations about Black culture — a fraught relationship with the TV show Friends and how certain signifiers might mark some people as “Blacker” than others, for starters — and stretch them in a myriad of unexpected directions. The ensemble gels well together, settling into a comfortable pattern that reflects the rat-a-tat flow of a viral, meme-filled thread that hasn’t yet drifted from the insular space of Black Twitter and into the wider internet world. (The oft-repeated, melodic inflection that’s deployed every time a character colloquially uses the N-word is itself a thing of comic beauty.)

Most refreshing is that these characters are far and away among the smartest would-be victims of a deranged movie stalker. That doesn’t mean less-than-ideal choices aren’t made sometimes or that everyone makes it out alive — you can place your bets ahead of time if you’d like — but it seems safe to say many Black viewers have yelled at the screen for the preposterous decisions made in countless movies like this one. The Blackening will be a different experience. When Dewayne carefully and nervously shut a door that was mysteriously flung open, I felt proud — no one in their right mind is going to willingly peek out to see what’s going on outside while staying in a cabin in the woods at night. Nope, we’re good on that.

There’s a twist that feels at least partially indebted to the spirit of Get Out in that it digs a bit deeper on a sociocultural level than most spoofs ever aspire to. (Consider this the urbane, Hillman grad play-cousin to the Scary Movie franchise’s juvenile middle schooler.) It works while maintaining the film’s edge and silliness until the very end. The Blackening meets the moment, and it doesn’t feel like a spoiler to say that it boldly imagines a world too few horror movies dared to depict for years — one where Blackness survives and triumphs.