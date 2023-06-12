Tony Awards 2023: Here's the List of Major Winners With Photos

Camelot
Into the Woods
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Revival of a Play
Winner: Topdog/Underdog
Suzan-Lori Parks accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for ‘Topdog/Underdog’ onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
A Doll’s House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window Best Leading Actress of a Musical
Winner: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Annaleigh Ashford,
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sara Bareilles,
Into the Woods Lorna Courtney,
& JulietMicaela Diamond,
Parade Best Leading Actress of a Play
Winner:
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Chastain,
A Doll’s HouseJessica Hecht,
Summer, 1976Audra McDonald,
Ohio State Murders Best Leading Actor of a Musical
Winner:
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee accepts the award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for ‘Some Like It Hot.’ They are the second nonbinary actor to win. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Christian Borle,
Some Like It HotJosh Groban,
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Brian D’Arcy James,
Into the Woods Ben Platt,
ParadeColton Ryan,
New York, New York Best Leading Actor of a Play
Winner: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,
Topdog/UnderdogCorey Hawkins,
Topdog/UnderdogStephen McKinley Henderson,
Between Riverside and CrazyWendell Pierce,
Death of a Salesman
Best Featured Actress of a Musical
Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan wins the Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Julia Lester,
Into the Woods Ruthie Ann Miles,
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street NaTasha Yvette Williams,
Some Like It HotBetsy Wolfe,
& Juliet
Best Featured Actress of a Play
Winner:
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Nikki Crawford,
Fat Ham Crystal Lucas-Perry,
Ain’t No Mo’Katy Sullivan,
Cost of LivingKara Young,
Cost of Living
Best Featured Actor of a Musical
Winner: Alex Newell, Shucked
Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a musical at The 76th Annual Tony Awards. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Kevin Cahoon,
Shucked
Justin Cooley,
Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila,
Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica,
Camelot
Best Featured Actor of a Play
Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Brandon Uranowitz accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for ‘Leopoldstadt’ onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jordan E. Cooper,
Ain’t No Mo’Samuel L. Jackson,
The Piano LessonArian Moayed,
A Doll’s HouseDavid Zayas,
Cost of Living
Best Direction of a Musical
Winner: Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet,
Into the Woods Casey Nicholaw,
Some Like It HotJack O’Brien,
ShuckedJessica Stone,
Kimberly Akimbo
Best Direction of a Play
Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Saheem Ali,
Fat Ham Jo Bonney,
Cost of LivingJamie Lloyd,
A Doll’s HouseStevie Walker-Webb,
Ain’t No MoMax Webster,
Life of Pi
Best Book of a Musical
Winner: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
David West Read,
& JulietRobert Horn,
ShuckedMatthew López and Amber Ruffin,
Some Like It HotDavid Thompson and Sharon Washington,
New York, New York
Best Original Score
Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon KPOP,
Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Choreography
Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Steven Hoggett,
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Susan Stroman,
New York, New YorkJennifer Weber,
KPOP Jennifer Weber,
& Juliet