Tony Awards 2023: Here's the List of Major Winners With Photos

Camelot

Into the Woods

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

Winner: Topdog/Underdog

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Winner: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Winner: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Winner: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Winner: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Featured Actress of a Musical

Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Featured Actress of a Play

Winner: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor of a Musical

Winner: Alex Newell, Shucked

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Best Featured Actor of a Play

Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Direction of a Musical

Winner: Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Book of a Musical

Winner: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David West Read, & Juliet

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Choreography

Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet