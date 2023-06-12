Tony Awards 2023: Here's the List of Major Winners With Photos

KQED is a proud member of
A group of people in party hats gather around a table and take a selfie.
Kimberly Akimbo won the 2023 Tony Award for best musical, beating out ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘Shucked,’ ‘New York, New York’ and ‘& Juliet.’ (Joan Marcus/Kimberly Akimbo)

The 76th Tony Awards wrapped up at the United Palace Sunday night. Below is the list of major 2023 Tony Award nominees with winners marked in bold. The complete list of winners is here.

Best Musical

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo

& Juliet
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Winner: Leopoldstadt

Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham

Best Revival of a Musical

Winner: Parade

Camelot
Into the Woods
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

Winner: Topdog/Underdog

A Black woman in a pink dress gasps with joy while accepting a trophy at a podium. Behind her stand three Black men in suits and a woman wearing a gold gown.
Suzan-Lori Parks accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for ‘Topdog/Underdog’ onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

A Doll’s House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Winner: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Winner: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Winner: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

A nonbinary Black person in a powder blue gown and long gloves holds a trophy and leans forward towards a microphone.
J. Harrison Ghee accepts the award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for ‘Some Like It Hot.’ They are the second nonbinary actor to win. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Winner: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Featured Actress of a Musical

Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

A curvy white blonde woman wearing a purple strapless gown stands in front of a wall with TONY written on it.
Bonnie Milligan wins the Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Featured Actress of a Play

Winner: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor of a Musical

Winner: Alex Newell, Shucked

A curvy Black woman in a gold gown smiles and strikes a pose in front of a green wall with TONY written on it.
Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a musical at The 76th Annual Tony Awards. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Best Featured Actor of a Play

Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

A man with dark curly hair and beard stands on stage holding a trophy and a sheet of paper. He is smiling broadly.
Brandon Uranowitz accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for ‘Leopoldstadt’ onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Direction of a Musical

Winner: Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Book of a Musical

Winner: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David West Read, & Juliet
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Choreography

Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

