Rightnowish Presents: Liner Notes

Greg Bridges, Jazz Radio Host and Journalist

We start with a conversation with someone who has a wealth of knowledge, especially when it comes to jazz in the Bay: Greg Bridges.

As a journalist and longtime radio host at Bay Area radio stations KCSM and KPFA, Greg is steeped in Bay Area jazz history. And as a reoccurring host of events like the San Jose Jazz Festival, he has his finger on the current pulse of the culture. But this isn’t just a career choice, he was born into the world of jazz.

In this episode Greg shares some family history and gives us the lay of the land when it comes to jazz in the Bay. He also shares the secret ingredient that makes the Bay Area’s jazz scene unique.

Lidia Rodriguez, Baritone Saxophonist and Music Educator

Lidia Rodriguez is a premier baritone saxophone player who grew up in Mudville a.k.a. Stockton, CA. Now based in San Jose, Lidia teaches music education to K-5th grade students, helping young people discover the joys of playing instruments, and practice self-love and self-expression. In the evenings, Lidia can be found playing shows with a number of bands, including the Golden State Warriors’ jazz band, the Bay Blue Notes, and the percussive electronic artist Madame Gandhi.

In case you didn’t know, the baritone saxophone stands out among the other saxophones because it’s the biggest in size and plays the lowest notes. Lidia’s big personality and big curly hair are a perfect match for the baritone saxophone— together they command audience attention. To watch Lidia on the “bari sax” is to witness an artist be totally in sync with an instrument. Real talk, Lidia can go dumb playing Mac Dre on the sax.

In this episode, Lidia shares with us her journey from being a cantankerous kid who once took all the screws out of a flute, to an adult who shuts down machismo in the music scene, all while becoming a rockstar educator and performer.

Dr. Angela Wellman, Trombonist and Music Education Activist

Dr. Angela Wellman’s musical journey traces back to her upbringing in Kansas City, MO. As a young person involved in a music training initiative that was backed by the CETA (Comprehensive Employment and Training Act) program, she found the trombone– or rather, it found her.

In 2005, after music carried her around the map, Angela founded the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music as a way to assist Black and brown kids in accessing musical education. Now, after receiving numerous accolades for her work, including the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Study Fellowship and being inducted into the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame, Dr. Wellman recently completed her doctorate degree in education. The focus of her dissertation: the importance of access to music for Black and brown children.

Giulio Xavier Cetto, Bass player and Composer

Raised in musical family, Giulio Xavier Cetto’s musical influences range from his Venezuelan-Italian heritage to Bay Area rap. Giulio can play multiple styles and genres with ease, but at the intersection of jazz and hip hop is where his artistry truly shines. He brings an electric energy to his performances, encouraging audiences to not only vibe, but to get up and dance.

Playing tribute to these genres, Giulio hosts and performs at a reoccurring “Sunday Slaps” night at San Francisco’s beloved jazz venue, Black Cat. He also curates a weekly jazz set at Golden Gate Park’s Stowe Lake Boathouse.

Between gigging and recording with notable musicians including Kev Choice, Spelling, Kassa Overall, and Fantastic Negrito, he leads and composes original music for his own jazz band, Big Trippin. On their debut album, which drops this year, you can hear Giulio’s passion for jazz and hip hop.

On Rightnowish, Giulio talks about his favorite San Francisco venues to perform in, how the synthesis between jazz and hip-hop shape his sound and why the bass (upright and electric) is the heart of music.

Elena Pinderhughes, Vocalist and Flutist

Elena Pinderhughes has been around the East Bay jazz scene since before she learned how to walk. After recording her first published work as a kid, she has gone on to share stages with Herbie Hancock and work with Carlos Santana. She’s also played NPR’s Tiny Desk with Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) and even rocked on stage at Coachella with Future.

But Elena says she wouldn’t be where she is today without family support and the musical institutions of the East Bay. While working with her brother, pianist and vocalist Samora Pinderhughes, assisted her growth at home, organizations like the Young Musicians Choral Orchestra aided her progress in the community.

Elena is preparing for the next iteration of her career, relying on the tools given to her by the Bay Area’s multi-talented musical community, as she moves into the world of scoring films, making R&B music and more.

