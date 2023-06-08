Terence Blanchard, Award-Winning Musician and Composer, to Lead SFJAZZ

Blanchard will succeed SFJAZZ executive artistic director and founder Randall Kline, who plans to step down from his role in November. Blanchard will lead the organization’s artistic programming, with duties including planning year-round concerts, community engagement events and educational opportunities.

Blanchard will also head the organization’s creative direction, with a goal of ushering in a new era of forward-thinking artistry. In a 2021 conversation with writer Hua Hsu, Blanchard discussed the roles jazz greats John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk have had in his development as a musician. “But I’m not trying to be them,” said Blanchard. “I’m trying to find the sound for my generation.”

Dedicated to honoring the traditions of jazz music and its importance in Black culture and history, Blanchard is also looking towards the ways the genre is evolving and expanding — and incorporating that into SFJAZZ programming. In the announcement, Blanchard discussed his plans for the role: “I am looking forward to collaborating with the staff while also bringing my own ideas about how to move our music forward and continue the SFJAZZ mission to explore the full spectrum of jazz — from its origins to its diverse and evolving expressions around the world today.”

Terence Blanchard will join SFJAZZ for its 40th San Francisco Jazz Festival, which began June 7, as well as its 2023-2024 season, which begins Sept. 7.