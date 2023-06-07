KQED is a proud member of
Silicon Valley Artists Converge for ‘The Simpsons’ Flash Tattoo Party

Alan Chazaro
A black and white cartoon of Homer and Bart Simpson on a yellow background
Parallax Art Studio tattoo artists and special guests have created original designs based on 'The Simpsons.' (Parallax Art Studio)

Flash tattoos aren’t something I would typically suggest you do on a calm Sunday afternoon.

However, when it comes local artistry and reverent fanfare  of The Simpsons converging at a tattoo parlor in Milpitas — with weirdly creative renditions of characters like Blinky the three eyed fish alongside Homer as Mr. Sparkle — how could anyone resist?

For one day only, a group of seven ink artists will be on hand at Parallax Art Studio to immortalize your favorite moments from The Simpsons on your non-yellow flesh. From a drippy, psychedelic-induced head shot of Lisa Simpson to a video game-inspired can of Duff Beer — or, my personal favorite, a spring flower with the face of Springfield’s most notorious bartender, Moe Szyslak — customers can choose from 25 pre-determined designs drawn by the featured artists.

In honor of the cult animation’s 34th running season, each tattoo will cost $134 a pop. Though the individual artist’s styles diverge from one another — Crystal Chariot specializes in an anime style, while Louise Flower Bloom uses Japanese watercolor effects — each flash tattoo will remain consistently simple. Expect clean line work, minimal fill-ins and no modifications. Each tattoo will measure about two inches, and will only be done on arms, backs or legs.

Featured guests at the event include San Jose Simpsons, a social media account that posts original art and rare memorabilia, and hosts collaborative The Simpsons-themed pop-ups with independent Bay Area clothing brands like Courtesy of the Bay and Cukui.

Of course, there will be food for the expected long waits (yes, even flash tattoos take time and cannot be rushed). San Jose’s Mestizo Food Truck will be on site, dishing out their Stay Rooted burrito (fried chicken, gravy, mac salad, rice and over-easy egg on flour tortilla), KaluaQuiles (kalua pork chilaquiles, with mole, macerated mango, pickled onion, avocado crema and chili-lime flakes) and Mestizo lumpia (pork lumpia, house orange sauce, crema, cilantro).

This cartoon extravaganza isn’t the first time Parallax Art Studio will rally a community of cool Bay Area nerds to celebrate their diehard, nostalgic fandom together — the shop previously hosted a May the Fourth Be With You flash tattoo function. Similarly, this occasion highlights the bizarrely rich worlds of tattoo culture, animation styles, Bay Area bootlegging and South Bay pride. So, lovers of The Simpsons, if this is your thing, I doubt you’ll walk away feeling disappointed.

After getting inked up, you can flex your new skin art by walking off while quoting one of America’s greatest rebels and infamous graffiti artists, Bart Simpson. “There’s only one thing to do at a moment like this: strut!”

The Simpsons flash tattoo party will take place at Parallax Art Studio (1819 Houret Ct., Milpitas) on Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Carpooling is recommended due to limited parking space. A foldable chair, snacks, water and sun protection are also encouraged.