Featured guests at the event include San Jose Simpsons, a social media account that posts original art and rare memorabilia, and hosts collaborative The Simpsons-themed pop-ups with independent Bay Area clothing brands like Courtesy of the Bay and Cukui.

Of course, there will be food for the expected long waits (yes, even flash tattoos take time and cannot be rushed). San Jose’s Mestizo Food Truck will be on site, dishing out their Stay Rooted burrito (fried chicken, gravy, mac salad, rice and over-easy egg on flour tortilla), KaluaQuiles (kalua pork chilaquiles, with mole, macerated mango, pickled onion, avocado crema and chili-lime flakes) and Mestizo lumpia (pork lumpia, house orange sauce, crema, cilantro).

This cartoon extravaganza isn’t the first time Parallax Art Studio will rally a community of cool Bay Area nerds to celebrate their diehard, nostalgic fandom together — the shop previously hosted a May the Fourth Be With You flash tattoo function. Similarly, this occasion highlights the bizarrely rich worlds of tattoo culture, animation styles, Bay Area bootlegging and South Bay pride. So, lovers of The Simpsons, if this is your thing, I doubt you’ll walk away feeling disappointed.

After getting inked up, you can flex your new skin art by walking off while quoting one of America’s greatest rebels and infamous graffiti artists, Bart Simpson. “There’s only one thing to do at a moment like this: strut!”

The Simpsons flash tattoo party will take place at Parallax Art Studio (1819 Houret Ct., Milpitas) on Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Carpooling is recommended due to limited parking space. A foldable chair, snacks, water and sun protection are also encouraged.