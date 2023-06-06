Why Can't Hollywood Get Pop Stardom Right?

Jocelyn’s suffering and alienation under the weight of her surveilled pop career feels all too familiar. She’s the young woman ensnared in the music industry machine, coached by handlers, every bit of her body lit flatteringly for the camera, her personality and humanity sanded down for the sake of the brand. You’ve seen her in film or television before. Take, for instance, Natalie Portman’s role as Celeste in 2018’s Vox Lux, which follows the character as a teenager after she pens a proto-viral track following her survival of a school shooting in the early ’00s. Immediately, she’s signed by a team eager to capitalize on her trauma, whisked away to New York City, then Stockholm. Celeste transforms from innocent into self-destructive megastar, battling drug and alcohol abuse, sneering at journalists and riding fame so immense she can’t walk down the street without being accosted by fans dressed in her image.

The pressure cooker is similarly distressing for Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the star in 2014’s Beyond the Lights, a singer in the image of early Rihanna or Ciara (though if she had it her way, she’d be the next Nina Simone.) Groomed for fame by an overbearing momager, Noni’s life is a cycle of producing indecipherable hits, topless photoshoots and a label-orchestrated romance. When she tries to jump off a balcony, she’s stopped by a cop (Nate Parker) and the two fall in love. As her handlers try to contain her image, tainted by her near-suicide, Noni ultimately strips down to her true self, the one who wants to write and perform her own music.

We see that careful industry transformation in reverse in 2018’s A Star is Born, as Lady Gaga’s Ally becomes a lip-syncing, orange-haired pop singer, her husband Jackson (Bradley Cooper) disgusted by the artifice that creeps into her performances. It’s never quite clear whether Ally’s transformative choices were her own or that of her new handler, but the film positions the character’s makeover as an affront and a threat to the artistic and romantic bond between her and Jackson. And despite the fact that Ally’s songs, co-written by Gaga, were bangers (they may have sounded intentionally dated but I won’t tolerate “Hair Body Face” slander), the new Ally was positioned as a veneer over the “real” artist lurking still underneath.

There’s something exhausting about Hollywood’s copy-paste of the bubblegum star as the vessel through which all the industry’s worst impulses can be articulated or satirized. In Jocelyn’s case, her troubles also don’t feel in step with what’s demanded of mainstream music stars in 2023. The extreme, over-sexed artifice championed by her team hasn’t been en vogue these days among the tween audience I imagine her label is trying to court, who’d sooner find themselves in the lived-in songwriting of stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzy McAlpine, SZA, Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.