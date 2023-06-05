The Most Frequently Performed Plays and Musicals in High Schools This Year

The Educational Theatre Association has released its top-10 lists of plays and musicals performed in high schools during the 2022-2023 school year. More than 2,300 public and private high school teachers across the U.S. participated.

The Addams Family topped the list of full-length musicals, followed by Mamma Mia!

The No. 1 full length play was Clue, followed by Puffs. Disney’s Frozen JR held the top spot among short musicals.

And 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse tied with Check Please for the most popular short play.

