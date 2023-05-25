9 Bay Area Cocktails to Drink This Summer

As someone who goes for low-alcohol carbonated drinks almost exclusively (yes, I’m a lightweight), I love a good Japanese whisky highball. My drink of the summer this year is the version they’re pouring at Umami Mart, which you might know for its design-conscious Japanese bar gadget and kitchenware shop in North Oakland. But did you know about the not-so-secret bar in the back, where you can bop your head to old jazz records while perusing the finely curated shochu and sake collection? The classic highball couldn’t be simpler: a high-proof Iwai whisky from Nagano (so the drink isn’t actually that weak), Fever Tree’s aggressively fizzy club soda, a slice of lemon peel and plenty of ice. It’s the kind of elegant cocktail you make for a person who enjoys cold beer: super smooth, super refreshing. On a hot day, there’s nothing better. —Luke Tsai

‘Last Mistake’ at North Light

Mezcal, Aperol, aloe, citrus, ginger, soda ($15)

4915 Telegraph Ave., Oakland

North Light appears to be a narrow bar hidden between busy Temescal stores, but keep going to the back and it opens into a beautiful patio. The place serves delicious food (love the tater tots), and my go-to drink is the “Last Mistake,” a smooth and uplifting blend of mezcal, citrus flavors and ginger. My favorite thing about North Light is that it doubles as a bookstore whose selection is curated by writers and artists as illustrious as Michael Chabon, Patti Smith and Samin Nosrat. Nothing I love more than snacks and a drink with a book in front of me. (Also on the drinks front: the KQED Live team’s July 13 cocktail event with the podcast Bay Curious!) —Sarah Rose Leonard

‘E&E’ at the Cat House Bar

Tequila, mezcal, pineapple, cilantro, lime, jalapeño ($13)

3255 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland

When all else fails, add tequila and mezcal to your night for an extra summery kick. With fruity splashes of pineapple and lime and dashes of spice from the jalapeño and cilantro, The Cat House Bar’s “E&E” is a perfectly balanced cocktail served in an elegant, laid-back environment. Pro tip: Both Lake Merritt and the aforementioned Bardo are within short walking distance. —A.C.

The ‘Hitman’ at Dalva

Grapefruit, lime, NA bitter, Mala syrup, soda ($7)

3121 16th St., San Francisco

There may not be another bar in San Francisco serving a better mocktail than this pink beauty at Dalva. The beverage is what some of my bar-hopping friends might call effervescent — it’s also light, minty, herbaceous and bubbly. Soak up the non-alcoholic (or alcoholic) vibes at this grown-up lounge with psychedelically-swirled decor next to the Roxie Theater. Conveniently, it’s just a few feet away from some of the Bay Area’s best pupusas. —A.C.

The Great American Sazerac at the Great American Music Hall

cognac, rye whiskey, simple syrup, absinthe rinse ($16)

859 O’Farrell St., San Francisco

In need of a good drink and show this summer? The Great American Music Hall is your place. This historic building lies in the heart of the city, surrounded by some of the best restaurants in San Francisco. Formerly known as “Blancos,” the venue was built in 1907, served as a speakeasy during Prohibition and, just like the movies, even had a small basement stage that remains to this day — the perfect place for an intimate show with your favorite artist. My go-to drink is the Great American Sazerac, a little drink that packs a punch and is as rich as the venue it’s named after. It’s complex, warm and just sweet enough to balance out the potent kick of rye whiskey. —Antony Fangary