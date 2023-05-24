Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dies at 83

Tina Turner, a soul and rock powerhouse known for her octave-defying voice and mesmerizing stage moves, has died at the age of 83.
Her death was announced in a statement on her official Facebook page, but offered no details about the cause. In her 2018 memoir, Tina Turner: My Love Story, Turner detailed a litany of health issues she had dealt with since 2013, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney failure. Her second husband, Erwin Bach, donated a kidney to her in 2017, saving her life.
In a recording career that spanned six decades, Turner found fame both as a solo artist and in a duo with her first husband, Ike Turner. With the latter, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and became a staple of the U.S. pop and R&B charts in the 1960s and ’70s. The duo’s high-energy soul and rock was informed by Tina’s disparate vocal influences. She grew up listening to country music, but had many idols: ’50s R&B singers LaVern Baker and Faye Adams; gospel great Mahalia Jackson and rock pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe; blues legend B.B. King; and soul greats Ray Charles and Sam Cooke. Accordingly, she had a malleable and versatile voice, and could unleash a scalding rock growl, or dip into her lower register and sing the smoky blues or velvety R&B numbers. One of Ike & Tina’s most well-known songs, “River Deep, Mountain High,” was even a Phil Spector-produced, orchestral-gospel triumph.
An agile vocal interpreter, Turner also made other people’s iconic songs her own — adding a tone of yearning and desperation to The Beatles’ already-pleading “Come Together,” and layering on more of a country twang to The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women.” Her signature tune, a fiery transformation of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s laid-back “Proud Mary,” became a showcase for her sultry soul drawl and raspy rock ‘n’ roll yelp. The latter song won Turner her first Grammy Award, for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal. She would win eight Grammys overall — including best female rock vocal performance for three years in a row during the ’80s.