Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dies at 83

In addition to her vocal prowess, Turner had a commanding stage presence that was often characterized as “electrifying.” This descriptor somehow always seemed like an understatement: At the microphone, Turner vibrated with energy, like a simmering pot about to boil over, and she possessed natural athleticism that translated to lithe but powerful onstage dancing. “Someone once called Tina ‘the female Mick Jagger,'” Rolling Stone’s Ben Fong-Torres wrote in 1971. “In fact, to be more accurate, one should call Mick ‘the male Tina Turner.'” (This is no mere critical hyperbole: In the same Rolling Stone feature, Turner herself insinuated that Jagger studied her moves rather closely when she and Ike toured with the Rolling Stones in 1969.) Naturally, when the pair teamed up for a barnburning cover of the Jacksons’ “State of Shock” at Live Aid in 1985, the combination was incendiary.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Turner grew up in rural Nutbush, Tenn., but also spent time in Knoxville, as her parents moved there for work. Growing up, she had a distant relationship with both her father, who abandoned the family when she was 13, and mother. But performing came naturally, and became her solace. In Tina Turner: My Love Story, she describes music-filled shopping excursions — being 4 or 5 years old and being paid by salesgirls to sing radio hits she had memorized — and the exhilaration of leading her cousins, half-sister Evelyn, and sister Alline in pretend stage shows. Later, she honed her performing presence further by singing at picnics with a regionally famous trombonist named Mr. Bootsy Whitelaw.

Turner moved to St. Louis at age 16 to live with Alline and her mother, and began going to the famed East St. Louis venue Club Manhattan, where she first saw Ike Turner & The Kings of Rhythm. In 1957, she ended up joining the group after her impromptu performance of B.B. King’s “You Know I Love You” wowed the bandleader. The troupe was eventually rechristened the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, highlighting her elevated role.

By all accounts, Ike was excessively cruel toward Tina, both personally and professionally. “Looking back, I realize that my relationship with Ike was doomed the day he figured out that I was going to be his meal ticket, his moneymaker,” Turner wrote in My Love Story. She then described how she was a last-minute replacement to sing on “A Fool In Love” — which became the duo’s first hit, reaching No. 2 on the R&B charts in 1960 — and was impressive enough that a label head told Ike to make Tina the group’s centerpiece. “What went through Ike’s head when he heard that advice?” she continued. “He had to find a way to protect his interests, and that’s when the trouble began.”

Over the years, Turner has been open about certain aspects of their time together, although she told the New York Times in 2019 that she’s never divulged all: “I think I’m ashamed. I feel I told enough.” But Ike was mentally controlling — for example, he rechristened her “Tina Turner” and then trademarked the name, both without her consent — and physically abusive. She was nearly penniless when she left him in 1976, while the pair were on tour in Dallas. “I walked out without anything and had to make it on my own for my family and everyone so I just went back to work for myself,” she said during a 2017 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.