Sewing New Life Into Levi's Jeans

If I were asked to name some of San Francisco’s recent technological contributions, I’d probably cringe at the immediate examples: self-driving cars that cause pile-up crashes on the Bay Bridge, an artificial intelligence platform that thinks Eazy-E is from the Bay Area.

Conversely, one of the dopest innovations of the Bay Area has nothing to do with computers or startups. It’s something much simpler, though equally revolutionary at the time, and with a worldwide impact: Levi’s blue denim jeans.

Yes, some longtime locals have never forgiven Levi’s for shifting production overseas and closing down its Valencia Street plant in 2002, resulting in 100 people being laid off. Now, four blocks away, the company is looking to stitch up any damage.

The 501 Experience is a 10-day pop-up with workshops, vendors, music and a 150-year retrospective on the influence of Levi’s jeans. The event includes a full-sized loom that can pump out customized jeans, live musicians and DJs, and a rotating cast of artisans and designers who embody the brand’s creative spirit.

One of those makers is Paolo Cui, a Filipino San Franciscan whose independent clothing company, Idle Worship, specializes in dyeing clothes. In his spare time, Cui upcycles tattered jeans with Japanese techniques like sashiko — an ancient geometric quilting method for repairing ripped materials.