BACT was founded in 2004 by Nina Meehan. In addition to its regular schedule, the company provided low-cost or free performances to school groups and disadvantaged youth. Over the past two decades, the company’s productions won 15 Theatre Bay Area awards.

“This organization has much to be proud of,” said Clark Bloodgood. “For nearly 20 years, BACT has brought joy to countless children and adults in the Bay Area and beyond.”

The Berkeley-based company cited the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point, as ongoing operating expenses added to the organization’s debt. A recent “Save Our Stage” campaign brought in funds, but came up short in overcoming “growing, insurmountable financial burdens.”