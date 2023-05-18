Heaven Has a Bathrobe-Clad Receptionist Named Denise. She’s Helping TikTok Grieve

The same authenticity that plays well with today’s Generation Z audiences helped her stand out onstage. Shunning archaic Black beauty standards, Smith competed in Miss New York with her natural hair, a move that ultimately earned her more praise than criticism.

If anything, she said, she has faced more criticism for her comedy than her looks.

“For people that are fans of pageantry, they don’t get my TikTok characters. Some of them would be like, ‘I don’t get it. Why is she being so weird?’ And I’m not being weird. I’m having fun. I’m being silly.”

“I would love for more adults to be able to release that inhibition, even if it’s just in private,” she said. “I think humans were meant to create things. We just get in our own way.”

When Denise gets personal, the comments get real

The more Smith shows up as her uninhibited self, the more the audience adopts the same mindset. If you’re not careful, the humor can chip away at the hardened edges of grief, revealing something soft and raw underneath.

“I don’t want to kill the vibe,” one user wrote in the comments section early on, “but these make me so happy because I imagine someone sweet like you greeted my mom.”

Without warning, Smith broke with the humor in her sixth Denise video. As the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” ran low in the background, she tenderly welcomed another commenter’s mother into heaven by name.

“No, it’s all right. Come forward. I know who you are. You’re Gerry, right?” Denise says as she looks up from her laptop, her face full of sheer kindness. “You are so loved. I’m already getting prayer mail for you.”