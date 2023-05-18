Ube Ice Cream Tacos Are the Bay Area’s Homegrown Answer to the Choco Taco

As she enters her early 30s, Sablan — along with her husband, Frank, a Filipino-Chamorro who attended the same high school as her — are mashing the ube gas pedal with their uniquely Pinoy, extremely millennial creations. And they’re making a (purple) mark on Union City’s underground food scene.

“It’s popping off,” she says. “Especially in the Bay, where there’s hella Filipinos. We’re very open [as a community], so our friends become Filipino even if they’re not. Everyone in the Bay Area is a little Filipino. When other people see our foods, they trust our taste.”

In addition to co-managing Macs By Icky on their spare weekends, Sablan and her husband also host monthly events for other foodmakers. Their flagship function, “UC the Vibes,” brings a rotating cast of established and emerging small businesses to Union City’s Birdhaus Beer Garden for a day party, which includes musical performances from local artists like popular Union City rapper Darrell Medellin, along with live DJs, merch and, of course, food that smacks.

The community gathering began in 2021 when the Sablans were cited by the city for selling food without a permit. Since the couple was largely focused on their professional careers, they didn’t have much time or space to learn about the logistical and legal aspects of running a food business. After their experience with Alameda County’s health department, which Sablan says wasn’t easy, they decided to undergo their own entrepreneurial education in order to teach other community members how to level up their hustles professionally.

“Someone complained to Union City about us [selling food]. We honestly didn’t know,” says Sablan. “People sell tamales down the street, or small plates, so we didn’t think anything of it. There’s not any education on it. If you call the health department, they’re not that helpful and no one coaches you through it.”

These days, Macs By Icky is adored in the local “food vending family,” regularly collaborating with and learning from successful pop-up hits like Al Pastor Papi and Pineapple Whips while simultaneously mentoring nascent, homegrown operations like Anthony’s Kitchen — a Hawaiian shrimp food slinger that got its at the Sablans’ events and has since expanded to other venues.

Like many immigrant-raised entrepreneurs, the Sablans have learned how to leverage their come-up in order to help feed other aspiring makers.

“We get vendors and coach them, walking them through how to get insurance and how to get a permit with the health department, so that after an event [like UC the Vibes] they can flourish and do it around the Bay Area if they want to,” Sablan says. “We want to offer our knowledge. There’s room for everyone to eat.”