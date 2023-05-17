What Happened ‘The Night of the 12th’? A Murder Remains a Mystery in This French Film

Yohan’s not the only one with a feeling of futility. You sense the incessant grind of police work in all the members of his team, from the gallows humor with which they face the latest grisly sight to their reasonable complaints about broken equipment and endless paperwork. “We fight evil by writing reports,” says Marceau, a sensitive man who wanted to teach French literature but wound up as a cop who quotes the poet Verlaine and dreams of a different life.

What makes this particular investigation so difficult is that, Yohan thinks, “Something is amiss between men and women.” Without ever hammering away at it, the story is a study in misogyny. Marked by sexual attitudes that run from contempt to crazed infatuation, any one of the suspects could’ve murdered Clara, who was killed, says her friend Nanie, simply because she was a girl. The suspects’ outlook finds an echo in the the joky, hypermasculine homicide squad, one of whom suggests that it’s not surprising that a young woman who keeps hooking up with bad boys might wind up getting killed.

Now, The Night of the 12th is merely a solid movie not a great one, but it shows that French cinema — which has tended to lag in awareness about race and gender — is catching up with the ideas of the #MeToo era. It suggests that what makes this murder case especially interesting is not whodunnit, but the sexual politics underlying the crime and the investigation. As the first female detective in Yohan’s division tells him, “Isn’t it weird that most crimes are committed by men and mostly men are supposed to solve them?”