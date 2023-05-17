Tupac Shakur to Have His Own Street, ‘Tupac Shakur Way,’ in Oakland

Tupac Shakur will soon have an Oakland street named after him, following a unanimous vote by the Oakland City Council Tuesday night to honor the rap icon, whose career began in the Bay Area.

MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will be known as “Tupac Shakur Way,” marked by commemorative signage. In the early 1990s, Shakur lived in the apartment complex at 275 MacArthur Boulevard.

Eight members of the council voted in favor of the renaming. No members voted against it.

Shakur moved to Oakland in the early 1990s, after brief stints living in Marin City and Santa Rosa. It was while living in Oakland that he ambitious young rapper split from Digital Underground and started his solo career with the 1991 LP 2Pacalypse Now.