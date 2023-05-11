From ‘Psycho’ to a New Crop of Horror Movies, the Genre Has Some Mommy Issues

Part of what makes the maternal bond such a fertile one for exploring psychological trauma, Lowenstein said, is that it is so universal and freighted.

“We all have real mothers, just the way we have real constructs about motherhood that we subscribe to. And these things are very hard to separate,” he said. The gap between expectation and reality becomes fruitful territory for a good scare.

Zach Cregger’s Barbarian (2022) also turns breastfeeding into a spectacle, not from an inviting yet depraved sexual partner as in Infinity Pool, but from a monstrous maternal creature who forces her victims to feast.

Other films let the dynamic between mother and child carry the drama. Evil Dead Rise, now available to rent on streaming services, plays with the fear-inducing extreme of a mom being possessed by a demon.

“I think it’s very terrifying to imagine somebody so familiar to you in your world becoming a subversion of that, and becoming something really dangerous and evil,” said director Lee Cronin. “It just lent itself to this exploration of maternal fears and what it might mean if your mother was to turn on you.”

In Ari Aster’s new Beau is Afraid, the central theme is the fear and pain that can come from the mother-child bond. The movie — about a man trying to get to his mom’s house — is as much a surrealist epic as it is a horror movie.

And while Aster’s third movie is admittedly less scary than his Midsommar or Hereditary, another film that exploits the terrors of family dynamics and mother-induced trauma, it is safe to conclude by the end that Beau’s fear of his guilt-inducing mother was warranted.

“When I left Beau Is Afraid, I heard a teenage woman ahead of me walking out of the theater saying to her friends, ‘That just made me want to call my mom and say I’m sorry for everything,’” Lowenstein recounted. “We think horror and we think fear and dread and haunting, but we don’t necessarily think guilt, shame, humiliation. And Ari Aster clearly understands the connection between these things.”

It is not insignificant that almost all of these scary movies about protagonists’ relationships with their mothers are directed by men.