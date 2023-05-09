Tom Hanks Has Starred in Dozens of Movies. Now He's Written a Novel Too

The book spans seven decades, starting in 1947 when a U.S. Marine who served as a flamethrower returns from fighting in World War II. The uncle makes such a strong impression on his 5-year-old nephew that he makes him the superhero in a comic strip; eventually, that comic becomes the foundation of a blockbuster movie franchise, set in the present day.

The novel explores every step of the making of a movie: from a difficult leading actor, to eccentric writers and countless behind-the-scenes workers. Hanks says fleshing out the details was not hard for him. “I’ve got anecdotes galore,” he tells Morning Edition‘s A Martinez.

All the actions and characters in his novel are drawn from the real-life experience of making a movie, he says. And he purposely focuses not only on the stars, but on the people working behind the scenes.

“If someone is going to ask me what is the surefire way that I get to Hollywood, I would have two answers,” Hanks says. “One is as Bette Davis said, take Fountain [Boulevard]. But the other one is to solve problems.”