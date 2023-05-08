How Watching the Warriors Helped Me Process My Father’s Death

Some of my clearest memories from childhood take place around basketball courts. While I never really played beyond the school yard with friends, my dad did. There was a rec league at his work, and my dad had games every week, it seemed. These games often happened to be on the Tuesdays or every-other-weekends that my brother and I spent with him starting around when I was seven.
A chemical engineer by trade and standing 6’2”, my dad wasn’t an amazing athlete, but he would work his ass off out there. He’d make the occasional shot, but he was an absolute pest on defense. He always took us home straight after the final whistle blew, and the scent of his sweat would take over every cubic inch of airspace in his big brown Buick. It smelled aggressively sweet, somehow, and he never stank, aside from his shoes — the original Nike Air Jordans from 1985. One year he hurt his leg on the court but kept playing for the rest of the game. He only realized that he’d broken it the next day when it swelled up like a balloon, and I believe that was the end of his intramural career.
Dad was always looking for cheap things he could do with us when it was his weekend with the boys. We lived about 20 minutes from the Oakland Coliseum, so that meant a lot of bleacher and upper-deck seats for A’s games. But once a year or so we’d get to go see the Warriors as a special treat. This was back during the Run TMC days, when they were so good, yet somehow only ever won a single playoff series. We blamed Don Nelson, who we agreed was a great coach, but somehow also very bad at coaching. I remember seeing Manute Bol taking impossibly long strides down the court, still the tallest human I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. Then our hopes fell to Latrell Sprewell and then Chris Webber to be the team’s savior, but it never panned out. We would still go every year, if only as a pretext for hitting Flint’s BBQ before the game.
As rosy as that all sounds, the truth was my dad and I didn’t get along very well. He and I fought bitterly and frequently. By the time I was a junior in high school, I’d stopped going to his house at all, and we didn’t go to games anymore, either. While we’d still see each other, it was better when we kept our distance.
Time has a way of mellowing people, though. We started actively — if casually — working on repairing our relationship when I was in my 20s and living in New York. Then, in 2007, he called me to tell me that he had prostate cancer, and I realized that I needed to try to let go of whatever grudges I still harbored and do my best to enjoy however much time I was going to get with him. He was 60 years old and stage 4, but he assured me that there were a lot of treatment options available, and he was going to do everything he could to stick around for a long time. And he did.
I moved back to California in 2013, and though I lived in LA, visiting the Bay was a whole lot easier. At the same time, my dad started showing interest in the NBA again. “We should go see a Warriors game again next time you’re in town,” he said one day. “They’ve got these three young guys named Steph, Klay, and Draymond, and they’re just amazing!” I think I just harumphed. I hadn’t paid attention to the NBA in years, and I think I flashed back to the close-but-not-quite trio from my youth. I’d been hurt before. But I was still looking for ways to reconnect with my dad, so I said sure. We started going once a year again, and obviously it turned out to be a pretty good era to reemerge from a 20-year basketball coma as a Warriors fan.
It’s not a stretch to say that the Warriors brought us closer together over the next decade. We’d watch games on TV together whenever I was in town. We’d even pick which nights I’d come over based on whether a game would be on. When I was away, if one of us texted the other, “You watching?” we both knew exactly what that meant. If we were both tuned in, we’d text back and forth, or sometimes after the game. “Curry got 51 tonight — did you see it?” (Feb. 25, 2016), or “Klay got something like 51 in 26 minutes (including 14 threes)” (Oct. 29, 2018). Even when we weren’t together, watching those games and talking about them made us feel closer. I got sucked back into NBA fandom, and my bond with my dad was stronger than it had ever been.