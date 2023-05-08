Brace Yourself for a Bleaker ‘Bridgerton’ in the New ‘Queen Charlotte’ Spin-Off

The voice of Julie Andrews is back as our narrator, who tells us that Charlotte’s story is “fiction inspired by fact” — our Charlotte being a heavily reimagined version of the real Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who was married to George III. Like the real Charlotte, our Queen Charlotte is from Germany. She lives there with her brother Adolphus until he enters into a betrothal contract with George’s mother Augusta, providing that Charlotte will become George’s wife and England’s next queen. The two meet on their wedding day under whimsical romantic circumstances, and they fall in love — but clearly, George is hiding something. It takes a few episodes to suss out, but if you know the story of the real George, it will not surprise you that what George is hiding is a series of very difficult struggles with his mental health — what he calls “fits.”

The early stages of the George-Charlotte relationship work well, and naturally, their attraction eventually blossoms into some great Bridgerton sex. (It is to the credit of this season that it assumes sex being enjoyable and mutually fulfilling is a valid thing to care about and a significant element of many relationships.) India Amarteifio as the young Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as young George have exceptional chemistry and are, in the great tradition of everyone in this orbit, stunningly gorgeous.

But the story of George’s illness is an awfully heavy lift for this series, which is tonally a mix of whimsy and melodrama. In a laudable effort to take the subject matter seriously, Queen Charlotte ends up being not only a story about an often excruciating mental illness, but a story that acknowledges the barbaric treatments that anyone in George’s position might have expected at that time. It’s fair to call these scenes torture, which is tough thing to combine with the voice of Julie Andrews and the swooning passages of fantasy that are part of this world.