Remembering Chris Strachwitz's Many Gifts to the World

Arhoolie wasn’t a commercial powerhouse, but the sounds that Strachwitz captured or uncovered influenced countless musicians, including Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder and the Rolling Stones (whom Strachwitz successfully pursued for royalties due to ailing bluesman Fred McDowell for “You Gotta Move,” a track on 1971’s Sticky Fingers).

The influence of his work soaked into the roots of the communities he treasured, according to Maureen Gosling, who with Chris Simon directed and produced the feature documentary This Ain’t No Mouse Music! The Story of Chris Strachwitz and Arhoolie Records.



Speaking from New Orleans, where a program celebrating the legacy of Arhoolie concluded just hours before his death, Gosling had been to a screening with Simon of Les Blank’s Cajun and zydeco music documentary J’ai Été Au Bal / I Went to the Dance. Cajun folklorist Barry Ancelet said, “‘We knew about these recordings, but to see these compilations of Cajun music combined in a historical context was mind-blowing,’” Gosling said. “Michael Doucet listened to them and got excited about playing Cajun music.”

Gosling and Simon got to know Strachwitz when they were part of Blank’s Flower Film team, which ended up being based upstairs from Down Home Music when Blank was working on the classic 1976 documentary about Norteño music, Chulas Fronteras. Strachwitz and Blank had met each other in the 1960s at the Ash Grove folk club in Los Angeles, and Strachwitz ended up serving as an advisor, guide and resource for many of Blank’s films.

“He has that energy and excitement,” Simon said. “They balanced each other out. Les was reserved and wanted to observe. Chris was all excited about everything. He was more interested in the music. Les wanted to get at the person and culture, the surroundings bringing that music forth.”

The sheer scope of Strachwitz’s work was almost unimaginable. While Arhoolie released some 400 albums, that barely accounts for the music that Strachwitz compiled. At a time when Mexican music was largely invisible to non-Latino audiences, he started acquiring records that documented a constellation of styles, with a particular focus on accordion-driven norteño music.



Strachwitz ended up compiling the Frontera Collection, the world’s largest private archive of Mexican and Mexican-American music. A grant from the San Jose norteño band Los Tigres del Norte’s foundation launched the digitizing process (via UCLA’s Chicano Studies Research Center), and two decades later, in 2022, the process was completed, encompassing 162,860 tracks.

Blues and Mexican music was part of Strachwitz’s introduction to the United States. Born into an aristocratic Prussian family, he was a teenager when his family resettled in Santa Barbara after being displaced at the end of World War II (his hometown, Gross Reichenau, is now the Polish city Bogaczów). It wasn’t long before American roots music became an abiding obsession.