Showbiz Knucklehead Pete Davidson Explains Himself – Again – in ‘Bupkis’

“People think I’m, like, a joke for some reason,” Davidson tells him in one scene.

“They see you as a joke because you are a joke,” Pesci answers. “You act like a f—ing joke. You run around like a kid and you’re not a kid anymore. You’re a man.”

In other words, stop being a knucklehead.

Explaining himself through comedy

This isn’t the first time Davidson has tried to tell his life story on a bigger canvas; he played a more heavily fictionalized version of himself in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island.

But, in his scenes with Pesci especially, Davidson presents his clearest attempt yet to explain himself to a world determined to write him off as a talentless slacker. He doesn’t hold back on depicting the stuff that makes him look terrible — blowing off work on a film shoot because he can’t handle the situation without getting high.

Still, Bupkis also reminds the viewer constantly that there’s a human being at the center of all the paparazzi shots and tabloid stories — even if he’s a guy with terrible impulse control, a mountainous drug tolerance and a talent for surrounding himself with even worse knuckleheads.

There’s a boatload of other great cameos here — from Brad Garrett and Bobby Cannavale playing his relatives to inspired turns by Ray Romano, J.J. Abrams, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson and more.

Sometimes, they’re just comic relief — like when Sebastian Stan beats up Davidson in a coffee shop. But in other moments, they show off the twisted male role models and bizarre personal connections of a man-child celebrity coming to terms with his own strange life.