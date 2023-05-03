All Creatures Great and Small in ‘Guardians 3’

But as Gunn has showed over over the course of these increasingly soupy sci-fi spectacles, the genetically spliced DNA of his chaotic, cartoonish cosmic vision is a double helix of opposites. Breezy ’70s rock papers over extreme violence. Cynical exteriors cloak sentimental emotions. A ragtag group of outcasts, more so than even the cast of Fast and the Furious, talk a lot about “family” and “friends.” Against the odds, “Come and get your love” has turned out to be a legit invitation.

Vol. 3 is a messy, overstuffed finale. But you rarely question whether Gunn’s heart is in it. Sometimes it spoils some of that effect by trying too hard to juxtapose tonal extremes, and show off its brash juggling act. Yet whatever this sweet, surreal sci-fi shamble is that Gunn has created, everyone here seems to believe ardently in it. And for even a movie that sends a golden-hued Will Poulter shooting through space to the tune of Heart’s “Crazy on You,” that earnest belief goes a long way.

The song, though, that kicks off Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not an upbeat one. Radiohead’s “Creep” casts a sour mood over the Guardians, who we find in a lethargic state of disarray in the spaceport Knowhere following their 2017 Empire Strikes Back-esque second chapter.

Whether Guardians of the Galaxy is best suited to strike these solemn notes, or reach for such last-chapter poignancy in Vol. 3 is debatable. I’ve always liked these films at their most cartoonish. Donning a degree of self-importance is probably the most Marvel thing about this Guardians. Gunn’s films — which, unlike most of the comic-book studio’s releases, are both written and directed by him — have always stood out for their distinct lack of Marvel house style. Guardians 3, unfortunately, has contracted a touch of Endgame grandiosity.