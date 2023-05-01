‘White House Plumbers’ Puts a Laugh-Out-Loud Spin on the Watergate Break-in

The new five-part HBO series White House Plumbers, about the men behind the Watergate break-in, begins just like the movie All the President’s Men: The time is the early 1970s. The place is the Watergate Hotel and office complex in Washington, D.C., where some mysterious men are trying to gain illegal entry to the Democratic election headquarters there.

But all of a sudden, as in some alternate dimensional timeline, the familiar details stop being familiar. The would-be burglars can’t even pick the door lock — and a superimposed message explains the confusing difference to viewers. It reads: “There were four Watergate break-in attempts. This was attempt number two.”