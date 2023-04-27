A New ‘Fatal Attraction’ is Definitely Aware of Your Critiques of the Original

Jackson and Caplan are actually well-suited for what the creators seem to be going for; he’s the ideal vessel for a version of Dan who embodies the hypocrisy of the “nice guy” (as opposed to the smarmy nature of Michael Douglas’ performance) and she’s great at rendering Alex’s mental instability as subtler and more grounded than Glenn Close’s interpretation. On paper, it checks off many of the progressive boxes: Dan’s willingness to avoid consequences for his actions at any cost is scrutinized, the criminal justice system is (somewhat) critiqued, and Alex isn’t outright dismissed as a “crazy” person.

It’s unfortunate that the show relies so heavily upon wringing drama and suspense out of Alex’s demise — perhaps a byproduct of our current era’s obsession with crime and murder narratives. This being a miniseries rather than a tight two-hour drama, there’s more time to sit with these characters (and many more) and get multiple versions of the same experiences, and yet that also means much of the runtime lacks the immediacy and chaotic energy that pulsated throughout the original film. (This is barely a spoiler, but no bunny is boiled, though Caplan’s Alex does far more sinister things in her quest for Dan’s affections. Nor is there an overwrought sex scene in an antique elevator — what little heat that is had between Dan and Alex will hardly satiate those who have complained about Hollywood’s relative onscreen abstinence.) This isn’t an erotic thriller so much as a mildly spicy murder mystery.

The show ultimately collapses under the weight of a convoluted reveal and an utterly preposterous ending that seems designed to serve as a cliffhanger for a possible second season — for what reason, I couldn’t possibly tell you. That conclusion also completely undermines any modern sensibilities and empathy the show intended to bestow upon Alex throughout the previous seven episodes. By the time the credits rolled, all I could wonder was: What was the point of all of that?