The Do List

Stern Grove Lineup: Patti Smith, Santigold, Flaming Lips, Neko Case, Buddy Guy, More

Gabe Meline
(L–R) Patti Smith, Santigold and Buddy Guy are among this year's headlining acts at the 86th annual Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco.  (WIki Commons; Estefeny Gonzales/KQED; RCA Records)

The Stern Grove lineup for 2023 has been announced, and includes legends both new and old performing free concerts in the festival’s outdoor setting.

Patti Smith, Santigold, Flaming Lips, Neko Case, Buddy Guy, Angélique Kidjo, the Indigo Girls, Snarky Puppy, Lyle Lovett with his Large Band, the San Francisco Symphony, and Bob Moses round out the headlining acts on Sunday afternoons throughout the summertime. Openers include Bob Mould, Isaiah Sharkey, Andrew St. James and more.

While the shows at Stern Grove are free, online reservations are required. Reservations may be made one month before each show.

This year marks a return for the festival after three years of disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic and debilitating flooding. Still, last year’s series attracted 70,000 attendees, according to organizers, and the festival remains one of the most popular weekend activities in the summertime in San Francisco.

Details here, and full schedule below.

The crowd at Stern Grove Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Estefany Gonzalez)

June 18: Snarky Puppy, Isaiah Sharkey
June 25: Indigo Girls (with Full Band), Neko Case
July 2: Santigold, Ogi
July 9: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Andrew St. James
July 16: Angelique Kidjo, Jupiter & Okwess
July 23: SF Symphony with Special Guest Lettuce
July 30: Bob Moses, Neil Frances
Aug. 6: Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell Tour, Eric Gales
Aug. 13: Patti Smith, Bob Mould
Aug. 20: The Big Picnic Featuring The Flaming Lips, Alan Palomo (Neon Indian DJ Set)