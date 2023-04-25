Stern Grove Lineup: Patti Smith, Santigold, Flaming Lips, Neko Case, Buddy Guy, More

The Stern Grove lineup for 2023 has been announced, and includes legends both new and old performing free concerts in the festival’s outdoor setting.

Patti Smith, Santigold, Flaming Lips, Neko Case, Buddy Guy, Angélique Kidjo, the Indigo Girls, Snarky Puppy, Lyle Lovett with his Large Band, the San Francisco Symphony, and Bob Moses round out the headlining acts on Sunday afternoons throughout the summertime. Openers include Bob Mould, Isaiah Sharkey, Andrew St. James and more.

While the shows at Stern Grove are free, online reservations are required. Reservations may be made one month before each show.

This year marks a return for the festival after three years of disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic and debilitating flooding. Still, last year’s series attracted 70,000 attendees, according to organizers, and the festival remains one of the most popular weekend activities in the summertime in San Francisco.