Watching Cal Falcons Sit on Eggs at BAMPFA’s Very Wholesome ‘Hatch Day’

It’s 10:30 on a Tuesday morning and a crowd is forming at the back of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s shiny building, a stone’s throw from the UC Berkeley campus. There, on the museum’s giant video screen, is live footage of the most beloved falcons in Northern California.

Annie and Lou are on top of the campus campanile, taking turns to incubate three unhatched eggs and sporadically feed their first chick, who emerged pink and chirping from beneath an impressively nonchalant Annie yesterday. (This is the famous falcon mom’s seventh clutch of chicks — she’s a pro at this point.)

This is the second time that the Cal Falcons crew — a team of scientists and volunteers who monitor, document and study the falcons, as well as maintain the YouTube livestream — have held a “Hatch Day” event at BAMPFA. The first occurred back in 2019 when Annie and her longtime partner Grinnell were first finding fame in the Bay Area. Hatch Day events were put on hold when the COVID pandemic hit.