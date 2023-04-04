Blue Note Jazz Festival Lineup: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, More

The Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa has announced its 2023 lineup, and it leans ever more into hip-hop for its second year. Headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Chance the Rapper will be joined by Madlib, Cordae, Rakim, Digable Planets, Rapsody and special guests De La Soul.
R&B artists like Ari Lennox and and NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) are also high on the bill, with jazz artists Keyon Harrold, Soulive, Domi & JD Beck, Terrace Martin, Nicholas Payton, Yussef Dayes and others scattered across the three-day festival.