Blue Note Jazz Festival Lineup: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, More

Rounding out the notable acts on the lineup are funk legend George Clinton appearing with Parliament Funkadelic, New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia, soul visionary Meshell Ndegeocello, and Taylor McFerrin appearing with his dad, Bobby McFerrin.

As in 2022, the festival's artist in residence is Robert Glasper, and will be hosted by Dave Chapelle. One big change for 2023, though: 2022's festival was held at Charles Krug Winery, north of St. Helena, while this year's festival is at Silverado Resort, just outside the city of Napa.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival runs Friday–Sunday, July 28–30, at the Silverado Resort in Napa. Tickets for the three-day festival, starting at $550 plus fees, go on sale Wednesday, April 9 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Details here.