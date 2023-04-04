KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Do List

Blue Note Jazz Festival Lineup: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance the Rapper, More

Gabe Meline
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

(L–R) Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper headline the 2023 Blue Note Jazz festival, running July 28–30 at Silverado Resort in Napa County. (AB + DM, courtesy 300; Mass Appeal; Julia Reinhart/WireImage)

The Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa has announced its 2023 lineup, and it leans ever more into hip-hop for its second year. Headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Chance the Rapper will be joined by Madlib, Cordae, Rakim, Digable Planets, Rapsody and special guests De La Soul.

R&B artists like Ari Lennox and and NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) are also high on the bill, with jazz artists Keyon Harrold, Soulive, Domi & JD Beck, Terrace Martin, Nicholas Payton, Yussef Dayes and others scattered across the three-day festival.

Rounding out the notable acts on the lineup are funk legend George Clinton appearing with Parliament Funkadelic, New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia, soul visionary Meshell Ndegeocello, and Taylor McFerrin appearing with his dad, Bobby McFerrin.

As in 2022, the festival's artist in residence is Robert Glasper, and will be hosted by Dave Chapelle. One big change for 2023, though: 2022's festival was held at Charles Krug Winery, north of St. Helena, while this year's festival is at Silverado Resort, just outside the city of Napa.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival runs Friday–Sunday, July 28–30, at the Silverado Resort in Napa. Tickets for the three-day festival, starting at $550 plus fees, go on sale Wednesday, April 9 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Details here.

Sponsored