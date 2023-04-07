Meet the Oakland Guy Making Fun of Your Favorite California Punk Bands

His name is Gabe Katz. He’s 37 years old and lives in Oakland. And for weeks, punks all over the Bay Area (and beyond) have been sharing his hilarious impersonations of California’s favorite punk bands.

Katz, a music teacher by day and guitarist and punk rock drummer by night, also co-hosts Turd Polisher: a podcast that relentlessly (and gloriously) dismantles guests’ least favorite songs of all time. In short, the man understands song structure. And punk rock. And hilarity. Which is how he came up with the now-widely shared, supremely knowing, one-minute takedowns.

It all started back in January with the Rancid one. “Every Rancid Song” expertly captures the essence of the East Bay quartet in five easy steps:

✓Enunciation that’s just a little bit British

✓Talking about walking

✓References to drab infrastructural entities

✓A vague suggestion of poverty

✓Gratuitously mentioning geographic locations (Rancid does this so often, someone on Reddit made a map)