Ali Wong, Steven Yeun Serve Up Epic Feud in Netflix’s ‘Beef’

In these days of rage — from hate-tweeting threads to public confrontations — one thing is pretty clear: “Beef” is on the menu.
Served up by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the new television show created by Lee Sung Jin drops Thursday on Netflix. The 10-episode Beef follows an epic feud between two strangers, played by Yeun (The Walking Dead, Minari) and Wong (Always Be My Maybe), that stems from a wild case of road rage.
The plot points may go to the extremes for entertainment but Yeun believes Beef actually says a lot about society, and he’s “proud” of that.
“I just see a giant mirror up to all of us,” he said in a recent interview. “We’re living in a lot of isolation, building a lot of stories up in our head. Maybe all we really want to do is connect to somebody.”