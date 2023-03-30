‘The Big Door Prize’ Asks: How Would You Live if You Knew Your Life’s Potential?

Said townsfolk are, it will not shock you to learn, quirky.
Because this is TV, and that's the law.
Make it quirk
But it’s not quite so simple: A series like Gilmore Girls called upon the wacky residents of its impossibly bucolic setting only infrequently, and only then to dutifully manifest their characteristic oddness in a quick scene or two per episode, before sinking back into the whimsical, undifferentiated background. But The Big Door Prize features a true ensemble cast of characters, many of whom become the focus of individual episodes.
This ensemble is led by a magnificent Chris O’Dowd, who stars as Dusty, a preternaturally affable teacher at the local high school. O’Dowd is leaning hard into the character’s hapless-goofy-Dad charm, here, and it proves impossible to resist. He gives Dusty, who at first seems perfectly content with his life, a winsome, searching quality that intensifies over the course of the season; he knows himself, but wonders, wryly, if there’s more to know. As his wife Cass, Gabrielle Dennis strikes similar but complementary notes; she’s also grounded and happy, yet the card she receives from the machine leaves her pondering her future — idly at first, then much, much less so.