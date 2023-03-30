‘The Big Door Prize’ Asks: How Would You Live if You Knew Your Life’s Potential?

And if AppleTV+’s The Big Door Prize was in fact a Twilight Zone episode, or for that matter a Stephen King novel, you’d know what to expect next: A moralistic tale that posits a vision of humanity as venal, petty and grasping. The machine’s presence would tear the town’s families apart, sunder friendships and stoke seething resentments that would soon bubble over into inevitable violence, because these pathetic townsfolk refused to content themselves with their sad little lots in life. The sinister (possibly infernal?) machine exposed their empty, meaningless lives, and mocked them for daring to imagine an existence other than the one they were stuck with. Stupid hicks. With their dreams.

Thankfully The Big Door Prize isn’t interested in that particular tidy, condescending formula.

Writer/creator David West Read’s previous gig was Schitt’s Creek, which gives you a clearer sense of what to expect. On that series, the main characters’ big-city hauteur eventually melted away to an abiding (if often grudging) appreciation for life in a small town. In The Big Door Prize, Read has taken M.O. Walsh’s 2020 novel of the same name and washed it in the gentle waters of the Creek, dialing back the book’s darker themes for a more nuanced and generous take on the people who make Deerfield their home.