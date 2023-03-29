A Mother Faces ‘A Thousand and One’ Obstacles in This Unconventional NYC Film

A Thousand and One begins in 1994, shortly before a 22-year-old woman named Inez is released from Rikers Island. We don’t know much about her, but Teyana Taylor, the electrifying actor who plays her, tells us plenty just from the brashly confident way Inez strides through her old Brooklyn stomping grounds after a year away.
As she greets old friends and looks for work as a hairdresser, Inez is determined to put the past behind her — though that becomes impossible when she runs into her 6-year-old son, Terry, on the street. Terry was sent to foster care when Inez went to prison, and while he resents her for leaving him, he’d clearly rather be with her again than in his current situation.