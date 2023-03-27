New Film Explores How ‘the Father of Video Art’ Pioneered an Art Form

The film emphasizes the prescience of his work, and the courage he showed in dedicating his life to the moving image at a time when painting topped the art world hierarchy. “Film was considered a form of entertainment,” explains Alexandra Munroe, Senior Curator of Asian Art at the Guggenheim Museum and one of the contemporary artists and curators who sing Paik’s praises on-screen. “It wasn’t considered an art form yet, and what did Nam June choose? He chose the media of video.”

Directed by Amanda Kim, Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV (which premiered at Sundance in January) tells the story of Korean-born Paik’s life and legacy through interviews with art world luminaries, readings of Paik’s written words, media coverage and archival footage of his work. Born in 1932 to one of Korea’s most affluent families, Paik’s development as an artist took a critical turn after he went to Munich in 1956 to study music and saw avant-garde composer John Cage perform. “My life started one evening in 1958,” Paik wrote, “1957 was B.C. (Before Cage).” Cage gave Paik “the courage to be free.” Smashing a violin, setting a piano on fire, and using his body as an instrument could be art, and not just art, but rebellion: against the Western order and otherwise constricted notions of freedom. These new possibilities would inform the rest of Paik’s career.

Foreseeing that television would eventually replace the radio, Paik decided to buy a TV, and became inspired when he opened up the back. He aimed to do to television what he thought Cage did to music: take the seriousness out of it. “I use technology in order to hate it more properly,” he said. But for years, few took Paik seriously. A critic’s review of Paik’s first TV exhibition in 1963 (which also happened to be the world’s first TV exhibition) headlined: “Plenty of Noise, Few Ideas. The Young Korean Wanted to Shock — But the Results Were Vapid.”