‘Succession’ Returns for a Fourth and Final Season of Family Back-Stabbing

At the board meeting in Season 1, it was weather and midtown traffic. At Shiv and Tom’s wedding, it was the dual grip of his own addiction and his cowardice in the face of consequences. After the press conference at the end of Season 2, it was systemic indifference to the wrongdoing of the billionaire class. And at the end of Season 3, when his siblings finally joined him, it was Logan’s legend itself. Tom had seen Kendall lose to his father before, believed he would lose again, and wound up bringing about that result in an effort to end up on the winning team (and spite his wife). Kendall had thought that an orderly approach could work, that the brutal truth could work, or that a united front could work. They didn’t.

Succession can look like it’s stuck in a loop, but the way this conflict between Logan and his three youngest kids changes in shape but never in result served to establish the show’s central truth: Logan always wins. If that’s the case, though, there’s a story problem with one final season to go. If the kids do finally beat him, you’ve cheated on that truth. If they stop trying to beat him, the conflict is over. If they fail again, the family has just made one last round through the same cycle. And the last thing Succession could ever end in is any sort of compromise. So what’s a storyteller to do?

Critically, though, at the end of the third season, something else changed in a way it never had. It wasn’t the dynamic between Shiv, Roman and Kendall and their father one-on-one, but the dynamics among the three of them. Logan, even in winning again, had become so galled at their effort to defy him that he took his eye off the ball. He gave up his greatest advantage, the one he’d been using to control them all their lives: playing them against each other. He told them all that they were fools. He had spent decades trapping them in separate emotional cells and giving them different information and different promises. Now, he had effectively shut them in a room together and walked out.