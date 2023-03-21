If You Want to Up Your Yogurt Game, This Iranian Cookbook Will Show You the Whey

After many hurdles — including an attempt, she says, at being shut down by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and a subsequent move to New York — The White Moustache was born. Named in honor of her father’s bushy whiskers, the yogurt has become a cult item for the kind of New Yorker who shops in stores such as Whole Foods, Eataly and the Park Slope Food Coop.

In her new cookbook, Yogurt and Whey: Recipes of an Iranian Immigrant Life, Dashtaki weaves her personal journey through nearly 100 recipes, old and new. One key ingredient is whey, the liquid byproduct of the yogurt-making process. With recipes such as whey cocktails and popsicles, the book demonstrates a central value of both her culture and business: nothing goes to waste.

“Every scrap is not thought of as trash,” Dashtaki says. “It’s thought of as an opportunity to celebrate that food.”