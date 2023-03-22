Boochmania Makes Kombucha That Isn't Just for White Hippies

Boochmania is at the forefront of a small movement driven by diverse makers in the Bay Area who are making those health benefits clearer — and more flavorful — than ever to a whole new audience of kombucha lovers.

An Ancient Technique

With a menu of fermented Mediterranean plates and fresh kombucha on tap, Boochmania opened at the end of 2022. The quaint space, which is neatly tucked along the corner of 3rd and Harrison Streets on an uphill slope, is Karabiyik’s flagship family-owned business. With the help of his older brother Mustafa and younger sister Betul (who arrived in the United States just one year ago), he keeps his fermented dreams afloat.

Kurabiyik began his culinary training in Izmir, Turkey, a port city that boasts the third largest population in the country. The city’s blend of Asian and Mediterranean influences helped shape his understanding of fermentation as a common, ancient practice, as did his internship at a contemporary Japanese restaurant called Zuma. There, Karabiyik picked up techniques for fermenting foods like miso and Japanese bread. “It amazed me how Japanese and Mediterranean cultures repurposed almost everything they used,” he tells me.

Combining these newly acquired techniques with his familiarity with Turkish foods — including yogurts, syrups, breads, wines and pickled vegetables, which all involve fermentation — he grew fascinated with the yeasty sublayer of gastronomy.

It wasn’t until Karabiyik relocated to the Bay Area and did an internship at San Francisco’s Benu, that he learned how to make kombucha. The high-end, Michelin-starred restaurant served the beverage as a palate cleanser as part of its $375 prix fixe menu.

“[The process of fermenting foods and beverages] is extremely labor intensive and involves monetary resources that most immigrants don’t have,” says Karabiyik. “Many high-end restaurants in Europe and around the world have their own fermentation station or have an entire team dealing with that so the other workers can cook and do other things. If you do it wrong, your whole product can end up in the garbage.”

There aren’t many immigrants, he tells me, who can afford to delve into kombucha making. But that didn’t stop him from brewing his own batches in his spare time after that initial introduction at Benu.

Mexican and Turkish Touches

Before Boochmania, Karabiyik and his brother entered the local kombucha game by way of Berkeley, opening Boochman Kombucha in 2019 with Denisse Padilla, a Mexican American single mother who grew up in nearby Pinole. At the time, Padilla had been looking to launch a food business and met the Karabiyik brothers while she and Mustafa were working at the International Education Center of Diablo Valley Community College for international students.

At the time it opened, Boochman drew attention for being the first kombucha taproom in the Bay Area. But the founders’ cultural influences and backgrounds largely went overlooked and underappreciated. And once the pandemic hit and supply shortages cut into their production, the taproom had to scale back on its most inventive kombucha flavors — including the ones that most clearly reflected the owners’ cultures.

“We used to have a tamarindo flavor, which was really popular, but tamarind import stopped during COVID,” Padilla says while preparing a batch at the Berkeley location.

With immigrant parents from the state of Chihuahua, Padilla is no stranger to Mexican classics, citing tamarindo, agua de jamaica and mangonadas as drinks she grew up with. Other Boochman flavors, like red prickly pear — or “tuna,” as it's known in Mexico — offer subtle odes to childhood memories of her father.

“That’s hella Mexican,” she says. “It was my dad’s favorite fruit.”

The flavor didn’t sell with enough frequency, so it was discontinued — along with the bay leaf and beet kombuchas. Still, there are distinct multicultural undertones in the shop’s kombucha, as well as in the small plates at the new San Francisco location (which Padilla is not formally involved with).