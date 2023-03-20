‘Swarm’ is About How We’re Doing Fandom Wrong

That Dre is ultimately seen in this way by another Black woman echoes how the show attempts to be in dialogue with its audience — it’s a very specific type of viewer who will recognize the irony in casting Paris Jackson in a cameo as a stripper who claims to be Black on her dad's side. (As well as this kicker: “That’s why my stage name is Halsey.”) Like the fandoms it’s satirizing and critiquing, it speaks a language all its own, one that requires being constantly online, knowing your memes, and staying up on your Black celeb gossip to even begin to unpack it.

“Stan correct”

Even if the reference points are plentiful and Dre is a refreshing spin on the sociopathic serial killer, what should we make of this funhouse mirror interpretation of fandom’s twisted facets? A bit can be gleaned from the second episode of Atlanta, where local rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) encounters a fan at a restaurant. The interaction starts friendly enough, but then the fan’s tone gets more serious, almost grave: “Don’t let me down, man. If you let me down – I don't know what I’d do.” Paper Boi’s confused and creeped out, as he should be.

The moment moves on quickly, but the man’s plea to the stranger he admires says a lot about how many of us project onto artists and perceive intimacy with them where none exists. Dre embodies that Paper Boi fan to the nth degree. Her relentless preoccupation ostensibly leads to a complete break from reality upon the death of her sister Marissa, and we’re left wondering whether what we’ve witnessed is only a product of Dre’s troubled mind: In the final moments of the last episode, Dre makes her way into a Ni’Jah concert, jumps on stage and stops the show. Ni’Jah encourages Dre to sing, though in a shocking reveal, the face of Marissa is now superimposed upon Ni’Jah’s body. Then Ni’Jah whisks Dre away into a limo and cradles her in her arms. Dre seems, finally, at peace.

This is the most time we spend in the presence of “Ni’Jah” for the entire series; heretofore, she’s only been refracted as a flat symbol, a montage of fleeting images, musical snippets, social media reactions and glowing adjectives. Who Ni’Jah really is as an artist is less important to Dre and the story than who she supposedly represents to her and other starry-eyed fans — and that, Swarm implies, is the problem. The show’s tagline is “Stan correct,” a play on words that could possess multiple meanings; one that takes on the perspective of Dre and her ilk or one that points the finger at Dre and her ilk.

Curiously, this also makes it so that all the onus falls on the stans and that the many ways artists can fuel these responses, either directly or indirectly, are left uninterrogated. (It’s perhaps not a coincidence that Donald Glover and Chloe Bailey have had close working relationships with Beyoncé. It’s also probably not a coincidence that Glover once infamously and irritatingly interviewed himself.)