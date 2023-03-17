Robert Smith of The Cure Convinces Ticketmaster to Give Partial Refunds, Lower Fees

Ticketmaster has been in a harsh spotlight in recent months. Last November, Taylor Swift fans waited hours, paid high fees and weathered outages on the Ticketmaster website to try to score tickets to her Eras Tour. A day before the tickets were set to open to the general public, the company canceled the sale due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

In a statement on Instagram, Swift said it was “excruciating for me to watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

In January, following that debacle, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing looking at Live Nation — the company that owns Ticketmaster — and the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Meanwhile, attorneys general across many states initiated consumer protection investigations, Swift’s fans sued the company for fraud and antitrust violations and some lawmakers called for Ticketmaster to be broken up.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment.