The Third Season of ‘Ted Lasso’ Basks in the Glow of Its Quirky Characters

But if you’re a fan who enjoys Ted Lasso’s extended family of characters and how they bounce off each other — yes, there is a moment where every member of the coaching staff names their favorite character played by Julie Andrews — then you’ll savor every minute of this season’s long stretches spent hanging with people in ways that often advance the show’s actual plots only incrementally.

The toughest challenge for established TV shows focused on a family — connected either by blood or through work and friendships — is to find new, believable ways of separating that family over the course of a TV season and then reuniting them.

It’s one reason why I suspect Sudeikis has been telling press the show’s current storylines will wrap up with this third season. The goodwill that binds these characters this season is nearly palpable. And as fun as it is to bask in the glow of entertaining characters who enjoy each other, it’s not often the source of deeply compelling television, especially long term.

Despite Sudeikis’ talk that this season wraps up the story he wanted to tell, Apple TV+ hasn’t said for sure if Ted Lasso will end here. And, so far, it’s tough to see if the fun and funny moments from these first few episodes will rise to fuel a truly great TV conclusion, if it does.

But it remains a measure of Ted Lasso’s quality that even a gentle end to these characters’ journeys would be better television than most series these days can muster.