Hal the Hot Dog Guy Returns to Action — This Time for the Oakland Roots

Although he officially retired from the Oakland Coliseum’s workforce, Hal Gordon, the most beloved hot dogger in the East Bay, will return to action — for one night only — for the Oakland Roots soccer club’s Saturday, March 25 home opener.

“Hal the Hot Dog Guy,” as Gordon is best known, is busy completing his PhD in Economics at UC Berkeley. But he will appear for the one-time hot dog toss during halftime, when he’ll throw 25 pre-packaged hot dogs with ketchup and mustard packets into the fan section. Think of a T-shirt toss at any sporting event — except instead of fabric, you might catch an edible team memory.

“We’re doing it because [Hal] has been in our supporter section for a while now and comes to our games as a fan,” says Tommy Hodul, a co-founder of the Oakland Roots SC. “It’s already a kind of halftime tradition. So there’s no better way than having the legend there himself to do it for our first game.”

Inspired by a viral TikTok video of Romie tha Homie at a Rolling Loud concert — when the DJ tossed a turkey leg into a swarm of music-loving fans — the team has adopted the concept but swapped the bulky Thanksgiving classic for hot dogs. (Romie himself was later invited to toss hot dogs at a game.)