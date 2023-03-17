‘Sansón and Me’ Examines a Life Before the Life Sentence

Sansón agreed, but the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation refused to allow on-camera interviews. So throughout Sansón and Me, the title character is invisible, except for a couple photographs.

Sansón and Reyes wrote dozens of letters to each other over several years, which the filmmaker uses to construct the film’s relationship between subject and filmmaker, as well as its narrative spine. But an actor reads Sansón’s lines, and his childhood in Mexico is poignantly enacted by his sister, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces living in Mexico.

Reyes cast Sansón’s family out of necessity and convenience, but it has unexpected side effects. They talk about gaining a better understanding, through the making of the film, of the sibling who left for America many years earlier. Meanwhile, the shoot itself complicates the family dynamic as neighbors and townspeople gather to witness the mystique and “glamour” of moviemaking. (We are briefly reminded of life before social media, when a local celebrity was a “viral” celebrity.)

The behind-the-scenes sequences, juxtaposed with the enacted scenes of Sansón’s childhood, are edited and folded into the larger movie with impeccable clarity. We always know where we are, and at the same time Reyes is inviting us (if we are so interested) to contemplate when life is a movie, and when it isn’t. That is, he reminds us that a documentary is a representation of reality, as opposed to reality.

Sansón and Me never goes full meta, but Reyes repeatedly notes various ethical issues in passing. The starkest example is that the filmmaker always possesses the power (that’s the real meaning of “final cut,” you know, but even the verbal declarations “action” and “cut” don’t get put to a vote), but there’s really no debate when your subject and ostensible collaborator is in a prison cell.

Yet there were periods when Sansón didn’t answer Reyes’ letters, and the filmmaker desperately needed his subject in order to move the film forward. The unspoken subtext — and I’m not judging Reyes or his motives, or raising the nasty specter of exploitation — is that grants from funders come with strings and expectations, and few things rattle a filmmaker more than being ghosted by their protagonist.