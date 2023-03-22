Oakland Author Wants Black Girls to See Themselves in ‘The Mermaid Princesses’

“I had them all close their eyes,” Cameron-Gordon tells KQED Arts. “Then I asked them to imagine a princess. When I asked the girls what the princesses looked like, they all described the same character — fair-skinned with long, flowing blonde hair and a pretty dress. They literally all described the same thing. This was a group of all Black and Latina students. It broke my heart.”

Cameron-Gordon had long had an idea for a children’s book inspired by her own daughter, Amira Sanaa Gordon, and Amira's love of mermaids. But it took that experience in class to make it happen: As soon as Cameron-Gordon got home that day, she put pen to paper and started writing the story, and The Mermaid Princesses was born. Cameron-Gordon initially self-published the book [when?], but it was picked up by HarperCollins and will be released nationwide this month.

At the center of the story are three mermaid sisters, all vying to one day become queen. Anaya is kind and compassionate. Shante is strong and brave. Kianna is wise and studious. When a big challenge arises, the trio must learn to work as a team and use their individual strengths to overcome their problems together.

Illustrator Mirelle Ortega, an award-winning Mexican artist living in LA, brings the sisters to life. When Cameron-Gordon first saw Ortega’s artwork, she knew she’d found the right collaborator for her project.