All Aboard ‘Muni Raised Me,’ SOMArts’ Ode to Working-Class San Francisco

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Nastia Voynovskaya: I was struck by how so many of the artists involved are also organizers and educators who pour themselves into their community. What does that say to you about the art scene in San Francisco?

Sasha Vu: That’s a fascinating question because I feel like it really speaks to specifically this art show, not so much the larger art scene in San Francisco. So many of the folks I know who stayed in the City, who have grown up here, have had to balance their identity as artists with other professions, especially if you’re a local up-and-coming artist. Then I think also looking at the world through the artistic lens, it really lends itself to seeing various cracks and injustices, which therefore puts you in a place where you’re like, “How can I have my art better serve the community? How can my being better serve the community?”

Meymey Lee: Public institutions are the things that raised us, so public transit, public schools and public parks. I think we really benefited from a really robust civil infrastructure. That really does speak to a San Francisco spirit, a very service-oriented sense of giving back to the city that raised us.

Celi Tamayo-Lee: [Muni Raised Me is] a huge shoutout to the bus drivers, the teachers, the after-school caregivers, the volunteers who worked during recess or helped us cross the street. In so many ways, we spent more time with those adults than some of our own parents. And I think for me, there’s a feeling of just wanting to re-seed that in today’s youth and share that love that we’ve been given, and getting to be that cool, weird, funky adult. It’s a piece of pride for a lot of us.

So many of the pieces in the show feel nostalgic and centered on childhood memories. What’s the importance of that to you as curators and artists?

Sasha Vu: So much of this show is pulling from a deep-seated nostalgia that really comes from having roots here. It’s an accumulation of 20 to 40 years of being in the same place. Being able to pull from childhood is such a unique lens because there are so many people here who didn’t grow up here, who are transplants in various ways and will never see the city through the same lens that we see it. And this is kind of offering a peek into that world.

Meymey Lee: I felt nostalgia when I was like 17. Nostalgia is such a forced emotion when you grow up in San Francisco because the change has just been so rapid and incredible. And maybe that’s just the nature of cities. But also there was definitely a malicious edge to it, you know, watching the tech industry come in, watching so many working-class families leave — so many of our friends and family. There’s a lot of sadness. We wanted to honor the pride and the sadness and the joy we have here.

Celi Tamayo-Lee: And to romanticize the ’90s in San Francisco. It was coming off the coattails of the AIDS epidemic and the war on drugs. There was such a vivacious and growing queer community. I felt like my childhood was very infused with a lot of music and art and street festivals and free concerts in the park. I feel like it takes a lot more effort to find that and build that nowadays.

It seems like collaboration played a pretty big role on the show, in some of the pieces themselves and also in your process as the three curators. Could you tell me a little bit about that and how it relates to the spirit of this exhibit?

Meymey Lee: So much of this show has been really about looking around and realizing that I’m in community with so many amazing people, artists and educators and curators that don’t really have a place to shine. So many of the artists we’ve known since high school. I’ve known Sasha since I was five and Celi since middle school. Having these relationships that go really far back has definitely been the backbone and the saving grace. It’s been so amazing to see these wonderful people in a whole new light.