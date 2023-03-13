In the End, It Was an ‘Everything Everywhere’ Night at the Oscars

Ke Huy Quan once found himself shut out of Hollywood after a big start as a child actor in movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. He came roaring back in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and his speech highlighted the remarkable arc of his career. Jamie Lee Curtis also won for Everything Everywhere All At Once, but her story could hardly be more different. Born to Oscar-nominated parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, she became a star after Halloween in 1978, when she was just turning 20 years old. In the 45 years since then, she’s made comedies like Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda, family movies like Freaky Friday and My Girl, and — indeed — more horror films. And she expressed her gratitude for all the many, many people she’s worked with over the years.

Michelle Yeoh, a superstar who became the first Asian woman to win best actress, was Everything Everywhere’s third acting winner. And she also acknowledged her parents, her family, and the history that she and the film were making. Finally, Brendan Fraser, who had a hot film career as a very handsome young man and then saw the industry’s interest in him wane, leaving a long period of relative quiet before his role in The Whale this year, won. He’s another example of the many ways Hollywood can abandon or fail to see performers — and sometimes, even if not often, it can find them again.

They really wanted this to be the Comeback Oscars.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, in his monologue, talked about 2022 as the year people came back to theaters, two years after COVID upended the movie business. Huge movies, particularly Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, were both moneymakers and best picture nominees. This year’s message was plain: we’re back. Perhaps it’s fitting that Avatar won for visual effects and Top Gun: Maverick for sound — the spectacles won awards that relate, in part, to their status as such.