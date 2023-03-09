Colin Kaepernick Describes How He Embraced His Blackness as a Teenager

In an interview with NPR's Juana Summers, Kaepernick evinces what allowed him to fully soak in and embrace his Blackness. Kaepernick says he got his identity footing looking up to Allen Iverson — AKA ‘The Answer.’ This cultural icon’s bravado, braids and ability to make anyone — even ‘His Airness’ Michael Jordan — look foolish on the basketball court, gave Kaepernick a new prototype of Blackness to build and contribute toward.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On the struggles Kaepernick dealt with as a teen

It was navigating the difficulties of family, community, school, and major life decisions. Like, while I am biracial, I identify as a young Black man. So I was trying to navigate that while having a white family and being in a predominantly white community, and trying to find ways to make sure that my identity and Blackness wasn’t stripped from me along that journey.

On his decision and inspiration to get cornrows

This was the era of Allen Iverson, a cultural phenom. He was someone that I looked up to, and I saw him be so unapologetically Black and unapologetically himself. It was something I aspired to, and I looked at that as an opportunity for me to be able to really take hold of my Blackness and do it in a way that I was proud of and I was excited about. And the difficulty with that is being in white culture with Eurocentric beauty standards, navigating what their response to that was at 15 years old and not knowing how to fight back against that, really outside of saying, ‘No, this is just what I want to do.’ And that became a very difficult conversation and situation, navigating that both with my family, with my community, with coaches.

It took me, I think, about 14 years before I grew my hair back out. So it’s really to show the impact those moments ... can have on a young man, on a young woman, and how that carries with them through life.

On his motivation for creating a graphic novel

There were a few reasons. One of the reasons, growing up I wasn’t an avid reader was because I didn’t have stories, or I wasn’t introduced to books that had characters that I related to. It wasn’t until I read We'll Never Forget You, Roberto Clemente, that I saw another Black person as the lead of a book. It was game changing for me.

I knew there were other books out there and other opportunities to be able to find stories, to find narratives that I identified with and that were relatable to me. So what we’re looking to do now is, for younger audiences, give them hopefully characters and stories that they relate to, but also give them pieces of knowledge and situations and try to help them navigate those in ways that I didn’t have access to growing up. And based upon conversations that I’ve had, a lot of other people didn’t as well.

Why the book ends with him heading off to the University of Nevada, Reno