Outside Lands Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and More

Now in its 15th year, the Outside Lands music festival returns Aug. 11-13 with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The beloved Bay Area event features multiple stages, tents and booths with an eclectic lineup that ranges from energetic alternative rock and heartracing EDM sets to soulful rap and wistful R&B vocal performances. The lineup, announced today, also includes rappers J.I.D. and Zack Fox, alternative bands Cigarettes After Sex and Inhaler, genre-blending musicians Lil Yachty and Alex G as well as South Korean girl group Aespa and indie acts Alvvays, Soccer Mommy and Grace Ives.

Three-day passes for the festival start at $499 plus fees, and go on sale Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. Details here.

Full lineup:

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D.

Interpol

Willow

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

Aespa

beabadoobee

L'Impératrice

Cuco

Nore En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah The Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

Dope Lemon

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

Tops

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Mind

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

Upsahl

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

In the SOMA Tent:

Ame b2b Trikk

Blond:ish

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta

Disco Lines

EREZ

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

MISS DRE

Nala

Red Axes

Sama AbdulHadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

WhoMadeWho