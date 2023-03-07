Outside Lands Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and More

Now in its 15th year, the Outside Lands music festival returns Aug. 11-13 with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
The beloved Bay Area event features multiple stages, tents and booths with an eclectic lineup that ranges from energetic alternative rock and heartracing EDM sets to soulful rap and wistful R&B vocal performances. The lineup, announced today, also includes rappers J.I.D. and Zack Fox, alternative bands Cigarettes After Sex and Inhaler, genre-blending musicians Lil Yachty and Alex G as well as South Korean girl group Aespa and indie acts Alvvays, Soccer Mommy and Grace Ives.
Three-day passes for the festival start at $499 plus fees, and go on sale Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. Details here.
Full lineup:
Kendrick Lamar
Foo Fighters
ODESZA
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
J.I.D.
Interpol
Willow
Father John Misty
Tobe Nwigwe
Orville Peck
Aespa
beabadoobee
L'Impératrice
Cuco
Nore En Pure
Poolside
Alvvays
NIKI
Alex G
Soccer Mommy
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Monolink
Raveena
Trixie Mattel
Mariah The Scientist
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Lovejoy
Becky Hill
Joy Oladokun
Jessie Murph
Inhaler
Crumb
Dope Lemon
Gabriels
Ethel Cain
Zack Fox
Cobra Man
Samia
Tops
Orion Sun
The Jungle Giants
Mild Mind
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Donny Benét
Evan Giia
Manila Grey
Nanna
The Dip
Eddie Zuko
Wild Child
No Vacation
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Westend
midwxst
Wednesday
Upsahl
Izzy Heltai
Fake Fruit
Venus & The Flytraps
In the SOMA Tent:
Ame b2b Trikk
Blond:ish
Claptone
Coco & Breezy
Daniel Avery
Denis Sulta
Disco Lines
EREZ
Justin Jay
Kim Ann Foxman
Loverground
MISS DRE
Nala
Red Axes
Sama AbdulHadi
Tinlicker
VNSSA
WhoMadeWho