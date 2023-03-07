How Becoming a Mom and a Doula Prepared Tia Nomore for Her Starring Role

“She like hella tall, lanky, has a stature of importance,” she says about Leaf. “I recognize one another in that because I’m soft, but I’m also very sharp. That was the first thing I recognized off top, and I was like, ‘I fuck with her energy.’”

While becoming Gia on set, Nomore was a year postpartum, still settling into her ever-changing motherhood adventure. Separately, she was training to become a doula, a third career endeavor that gave her an intimate look at other mothers’ experiences, and allowed her to see Gia’s circumstances with sensitivity and grace. Donning a prosthetic pregnancy belly, she felt a sense of clarity, as if the opportunity was sent to her by the spirits above.

Leaf brought additional insights from her experience as a documentarian. She had her first shot at directing alongside Taylor Russell for the 2020 short documentary, The Heart Still Hums, which followed mothers working with Sacramento’s Black Mothers United and Chicks in Crisis, which assists parents overcoming addiction, going through pregnancy without a partner and giving birth at a young age.

“I think for this role, for Gia in particular, I really had to tap into Savannah’s lands, because it’s a story that’s very close to home for her. It’s very personal,” Nomore says. “I had to gain a lot of understanding and empathy for a stranger quite quickly.”

On set, Nomore and Leaf created a bond so deep that they could look at each other, lace fingers and push against one another when things became too emotional or overwhelming. Nomore also depended on her co-stars Erika Alexander for the deeply emotional scenes, and Bokeem Woodbine for lessons on handling parenthood, artistry and getting back to herself after immersing herself in her role.

“I was comforted as Tia to be Gia,” Nomore says. “Like I had my community in real life that knows me from the gate to help support me in doing something so pivotal.”

Her connections with the other actors ran deep. Keta Price, who plays Mel, went to school with Nomore’s older sister, and Slim Yani, who plays Ari, and has been friends with Nomore through music since their MySpace days.

“It felt like home, just turf shit,” Nomore explained. “You really just had a whole cast of real Town niggas. It was real, none of us was actors.”

Through her role as Gia, Nomore unlocked a new creative pathway for herself — one that has allowed her to become a better person, mother and artist. She says playing Gia encouraged her to pour into her inner child, which has helped her connect with her daughter. And she’s gratified to portray the challenges of motherhood she’s seen firsthand in her work as a doula, ones that rarely get shine on screen.

“I hella wanted to bring this story to life for moms,” Nomore started. “Nobody fucking asks these moms how they’re doing, or how they got to where they are, or how they can be supported for real. So I had to show that shit in my performance.”