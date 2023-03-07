How Becoming a Mom and a Doula Prepared Tia Nomore for Her Starring Role

A lot has happened for Tia Nomore since she became a mom during the height of the pandemic — the arrival of her daughter, and a debut acting role that would challenge her to pull from the most vulnerable depths of her experience. “I feel like a portal sometimes, and that’s very much motherhood,” says the multi-hyphenate artist. “You don’t know what the fuck you’re carrying. I mean, you know, but you don’t until they’re on the other side.”
Nomore stars as Gia in Earth Mama, a forthcoming A24 feature set in 2006 Oakland, directed by U.K.-born, Oakland-raised former Olympic athlete Savanah Leaf. In the film, Nomore plays Gia, a stoic, smart and resourceful single mom going through pregnancy while maintaining a relationship with her other two children in foster care, who she can only see during supervised visits.
“People that have seen the movie are so impressed with my performance, but I have a hard time considering it a performance because a lot of that shit was just very real for me,” says Nomore, who was born and raised in Oakland.
Nomore is best known as a rapper signed to San Francisco’s Text Me Records, and before getting tapped for Earth Mama, she was two albums deep into her music career. Her last single, “Drip” featuring Amen and Stoni, came out in 2021, and during last month’s Noise Pop festival, she opened for Junglepussy in front of hundreds of fans at the New Parish. Earth Mama premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to glowing reviews, and has only added to her momentum.
When Nomore was approached to play Gia, the casting process wasn’t what she expected. She met producers at Bushrod Park in North Oakland, and though it was a familiar setting, she was somewhat skeptical. She received a callback to read for Gia over Zoom, and afterward, she heard that Leaf wanted to meet. When they connected, Nomore instantly picked up on their similarities.