The Tragedy of SF Stunt Pilot Lincoln Beachey — and the Daredevils Who Followed Him

Before the PPIE, Beachey was the first pilot to fly over Niagara Falls. Elsewhere, he had broken altitude records and almost frozen in the process. Best of all, Beachey’s flair for the dramatic livened up every race he was in. (During one competition against a train, he ran his plane’s wheels along the top of the locomotive’s carriages.)

By 1915, Beachey’s signature move, The Dip of Death — invented four years earlier when his plane failed at an “air meet” in Los Angeles — was famous all over the country. During the maneuver, Beachey guided his aircraft into a perpendicular drop, plummeting rapidly towards the ground, only to course-correct at the very last minute. It was during a demonstration of this stunt that Beachey finally met his end.

On March 14, during his second PPIE show of the day, while at an altitude of 3,000 feet, Beachey shut down his brand-new monoplane’s power and began plummeting towards the water in a straight line. He made it only a few hundred feet before the wings of his light aircraft “crumpled like an umbrella in a heavy wind” and somersaulted into the Bay, not far from Fort Mason. Beachey had been accustomed to performing the trick in sturdier biplanes and did not realize his monoplane wouldn’t withstand the pressures of the elements.

Beachey was unable to release himself from his seatbelt before the plane hit the water and he ended up fatally trapped. His body was located 40 feet beneath the surface, caked in mud and still strapped in. Beachey had drowned, his only injury from the impact being a broken leg. (The engine of the monoplane was recovered intact, and subsequently used by groundbreaking female pilot Katherine Stinson during her 1916 flights over Japan and China.)

The day after Beachey’s death, the San Francisco Examiner published a poem by George McManus in the pilot’s honor. It read, in part:

Ah, Lincoln, boy, your flight is done,

No more you’ll chart the blue.

You’ve played with death, and death has won,

As death must always do. You died while on the wing, old chap,

And though we cannot know,

We feel that after all mayhap

You would have wished it so.

‘The Wizard of the Air’

At the time of Beachey’s death, there were still eight and a half months of the PPIE left. Organizers paused air shows for just three weeks before bringing in a replacement pilot to recommence air stunts. The unanimous choice was 25-year-old Art Smith, nicknamed “The Wizard of the Air” for his skills in the sky — and he did not disappoint. He was, after all, the only aviator of the time who performed night flights.

It was at the PPIE that Smith would make the very first illuminated night flight in aviation history. With lights and fireworks attached to his craft, Smith performed his loops and dives before rapt audiences. On July 29, 1915, Oklahoma’s Davis News reported of the spectacle: “The presentation has been termed wonderfully beautiful. It is spectacular, thrilling and is the most popular feature with the thousands who visit the Panama-Pacific Exposition.”