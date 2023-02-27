Distributor, Newspapers Drop ‘Dilbert’ Comic Strip After Creator’s Racist Rant

On his video show last week, the 65 year old said he had been identifying as Black “because I like to be on the winning team,” and that he used to help the Black community. Adams said the results of the Rasmussen poll changed his mind.

“It turns out that nearly half of that team doesn’t think I’m okay to be white,” he said, adding that he would re-identify as white. “I’m going to back off from being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off,” he said. “I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t even think it’s worth trying.”

“I’m not saying start a war or do anything bad,” he added. “Nothing like that. I’m just saying get away. Just get away.”

Editor Chris Quinn, of cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, called Adam's video statement “hateful and racist.”

“We are not a home for those who espouse racism,” Quinn wrote. “Adams’ reprehensible statements come during Black History Month, when The Plain Dealer has been publishing stories about the work being performed by so many to overcome the damage done by racist decisions and policy.”

In a letter from the editor, The Oregonian’s Therese Bottomly wrote, “Some readers will no doubt deride my decision as an example of ‘overly woke’ culture or as a knee-jerk politically correct response. What about free speech, they might ask. Isn’t this censorship? No one is taking Adams’ free speech rights away. He is free to share his abhorrent comments on YouTube and Twitter so long as those companies allow them. This also isn’t censorship; it’s editing. Editors make decisions every day about what to publish, balancing the need to inform against the possibility of offending reader sensibilities.”