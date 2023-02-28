How a New MLB Rule Could Change Baseball Games This Season

Spring training games underway in Florida and Arizona have featured a new pitch clock, which gives pitchers a set amount of time before they have to throw the ball.

The timer is set to 15 seconds if the bases are empty or 20 seconds if there are runners on base, and the hitter has to be in the batter’s box with eight seconds left on the clock.

MLB officials say the pitch clock can help reduce the length of games, which have averaged more than three hours long in recent years. But the new rule has drawn some criticism, and over the weekend it caused bewilderment on the diamond.

On Saturday, during a spring training matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox, Braves hitter Cal Conley was called out for failing to get into the batter’s box on time. The game — which was in the bottom of the ninth inning with a full count, two outs and the bases loaded — ended in a tie. Conley reacted with shocked laughter.