Senators Are Calling on the Justice Department to Look Into Ticketmaster’s Practices

“We believe that policymakers would benefit from asking more questions about the chaos caused by scalpers and the resale-first side of the industry,” the statement added.

The company says it supports reforms to ticketing practices, including those it has outlined in a proposal it called the “FAIR Ticketing Act.”

Live Nation’s efforts have evidently done little to assuage the concerns of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who have demanded answers and now say they aren’t satisfied with what they’ve gotten so far.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah — who lead the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights — sent a letter on Wednesday to the Justice Department presenting evidence from the January hearing and urging it to follow up on unanswered questions.

Writing to Jonathan Kanter, the assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division, the senators stressed that all of the witnesses except for Live Nation’s president had testified that the company’s practices harm the music industry. And they said Live Nation hasn’t sufficiently responded to all of their questions, both at the hearing and after.

“Live Nation’s responses amount to ‘trust us.’ We believe that is wholly insufficient,” they wrote. “We thank you for your prompt attention to these matters and encourage the Antitrust Division to take action if it finds that Ticketmaster has walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans.”

These are the questions that lawmakers want answered

The senators’ letter is divided into two main lists: allegations against Ticketmaster and follow-up questions to which they found the company’s response lacking.